LoP Raja Iqbal Singh claims MCD App failed

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh claimed that the MCD 311 application failed to provide a permanent solution to 95 per cent of the complaints on Sunday.



MCD 311 was launched as a mobile application in August earlier this year, to ensure the city’s maintenance through public participation.

Citizens can use the App to lodge any grievances related to “illegal dumping of construction debris, improper disposal of municipal solid waste, road potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, the presence of stray cattle, etc.” These complaints are, in turn, monitored, by agencies like Central Agency for Quality Management (CAQM), Department of Environment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and MCD senior officials.

‘People are complaining that solutions to their complaints on MCD 311 App are being claimed by simply taking pictures. If there is a sewage overflow, a sanitation worker is sent there, and the complaint is considered resolved by taking a photo on the App. If this is happening, it is entirely wrong and people are being misled that the MCD 311 App is solving 95 per cent of complaints,’ accused Raja Iqbal Singh.

He also alleged that when complaints are repeatedly made, they are not addressed properly since the application claims

that itgfalls under Delhi govt departments. Additionally, the Opposition Leader mentioned that the condition of public toilets in the city had deteriorated while the Delhi High Court directed the Corporation to pay special attention to sanitation facilities, stating that public facilities are essential to civilians and should be run and maintained properly.