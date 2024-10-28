LoP Gupta demands regularisation of 10K bus marshals in Delhi

New Delhi: In a renewed push for the regularisation of 10,000 bus marshals in the capital, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta has called on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to take immediate action. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Gupta emphasised the urgency of the matter, insisting that a three-member committee should be formed to address the issue before the upcoming assembly elections.

Gupta’s plea comes in the wake of a series of discussions on the matter that began on September 27, when BJP legislators raised concerns during an assembly session. A resolution was passed, and the BJP legislative group met with Atishi on October 5 to present a memorandum highlighting the need for the marshals’ regularization. A subsequent meeting involving Gupta, the Chief Minister, and the Lieutenant Governor also took place, during which it was agreed that a committee comprising senior officials from the Finance, Administrative Reform, and Transport departments would be established to draft a comprehensive plan addressing the marshals’ status. Expressing frustration over the Delhi government’s inaction, Gupta stated, “The Delhi government’s insensitive and indifferent attitude towards this issue is unacceptable.” He reminded Atishi of his previous correspondence on October 10, urging prompt action. Notably, a letter from the Lieutenant Governor sent to Atishi on October 24 also underscored the need for a committee, highlighting the government’s delay. Gupta voiced his concerns regarding a Cabinet note sent to the Lieutenant Governor by the Kejriwal government last November, asserting it was “fake” as it lacked the necessary signatures. He pointed out the disparity in the government’s response when legislators’ salaries were at stake, noting, “When the issue of increasing legislators’ salaries arose, an authentic Cabinet note was prepared immediately.

But for the bus marshals’ regularisation, they created a fake note to mislead.”