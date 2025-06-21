‘Loot licence’: AAP warns of BJP’s fee regulation Bill

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared full support for parents protesting against the fee regulation ordinance pushed through by the BJP to benefit private schools. Calling the ordinance a “loot licence” for the education mafia, Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj warned that the move will grant unchecked power to private institutions to exploit parents.

On Saturday, parents gathered outside Chhatrasal Stadium to protest against CM Rekha Gupta, sending a clear message of discontent over the secretly-drafted Bill. “In just four months, the BJP’s four-engine government has forced Delhi’s middle class onto the streets in this sweltering heat,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said. “The parents’ demand is legitimate. BJP must show some heart and make the Bill public.” Sharing a video of protesting parents on social media platform X, senior AAP leader and former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: “There is open loot by private schools in Delhi. But instead of acting against them, the BJP is trying to distract by filing fake FIRs against AAP leaders every day.” Echoing the outrage, Bharadwaj said: “The BJP government in Delhi has brought this ordinance solely to shield private schools and allow them to act arbitrarily. This ordinance has not even been shown to parents. It was brought in secretly to benefit the education mafia. Now, parents have been forced to take to the streets. The mass protests show clearly that parents are not happy with the ordinance brought in by the BJP government for private schools.”