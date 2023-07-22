Lokesh M takes charge as Noida Authority CEO

Noida: Newly-appointed Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M took charge on Friday and held a meeting with officials. The CEO highlighted that industrial growth and a better public hearing system would be his key priorities.

2005-batch IAS officer Lokesh M has been appointed as new CEO of Noida Authority after former CEO Ritu Maheshwari was transferred to as Divisional Commissioner Agra.

After taking charge, the new CEO held a press meet where he said that his focus will be on building a better public hearing system and addressing issues of allottees, farmers and citizen grievances.

“Regular Jan Sunwai for grievance redressal, builder-buyer issues, farmers’ woes will be taken on priority other than proving new development projects and proper maintenance of city infrastructure. More industries will be set up in the city and lands will be identified for setting up these industries,” said Lokesh M.

Other than this, the newly-appointed CEO highlighted that he would also incorporate his past experiences to beautify and landscape the city with footpaths, parks, and public utilities.

A native of Karnataka, Lokesh M completed his training from Aligarh in 2006. He was District Magistrate and collector of Mainpuri, Kushinagar, Etah, Ghazipur, Amroha and Kaushambi districts from 2009 to 2016. He was on deputation to Karnataka from 2016 to 2021, after which he was made the Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur before getting posted as Agra commissioner on May 31. He recently served as Kanpur Commissioner before joining as Noida Authority CEO.