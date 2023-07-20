Lokesh M appointed as CEO of Noida Authority

Following orders issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 2005-batch IAS officer Lokesh M has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority.

Former CEO Ritu Maheshwari has been transferred to Agra where she will take charge as Divisional Commissioner.

A native of Karnataka, Lokesh M, had completed his training from Aligarh in 2006. He was District Magistrate and collector of Mainpuri, Kushinagar, Etah, Ghazipur, Amroha and Kaushambi districts from 2009 to 2016.

He was on deputation to Karnataka from 2016 to 2021, after which he was made the Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur before getting posted as Agra commissioner on May 31. Now as he has been given the responsibility of CEO of Noida Authority, official sources said that new CEO Lokesh M is likely to join Noida Authority on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maheshwari, a 2003-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), will join as Divisional Commissioner of Agra, replacing IAS officer Alok Gupta, who will be joining as the Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur.

In July 2019, Maheshwari was made the CEO of Noida after her stint as the district magistrate of the adjoining Ghaziabad district.