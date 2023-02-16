Lokayukta appointed in Delhi, HC informed

new delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court about the appointment of the Lokayukta in the national capital and said with this a plea seeking a direction with regard to the appointment of the ombudsman has become infructuous.



Noting the development, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of the petition.The court was hearing a 2022 public interest litigation seeking a direction to the AAP government here to appoint a Lokayukta as promised by the party in its election manifesto of 2020.

At the outset, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi informed the court that the Lokayukta was appointed in March last year and the petition has become infructuous now. Petitioner lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said it was unfortunate that the Lokayukta was appointed only after a petition was filed by him in court.

Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Justice Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta in the national capital, the court was told. In February last year, the Delhi Government had told the high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was underway and a name has been recommended for the appointment.

In his petition, Upadhyay had sought the appointment of the Lokayukta within one month and stated that although the political party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement, the post of Lokayukta has been lying vacant since December 2020.

The petitioner alleged the Delhi government is not taking steps to weed out the menace of bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, profiteering, and other economic as well as white-collar offences and therefore, being the protector of fundamental rights, the court has to intervene in the matter of the appointment of a Lokayukta.