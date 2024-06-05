Lok Sabha results: Again, it’s 7/7 for BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: In a significant electoral victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

In a consolation to the ruling AAP that failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, its vote share registered an impressive increase of nearly six per cent as compared to 2019 polls while the winner BJP lost its polled votes by nearly two per cent as compared to 2019 polls, according to results announced on Tuesday.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has achieved a significant win in the South Delhi constituency, triumphing with a resounding victory. With a count of 6,84,339 votes, Bidhuri comfortably outpaced his closest competitor, Sahi Ram Pahalwan

of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by a substantial margin of 1,20,507 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat by over 1.38 lakh votes.

Tiwari, the only candidate to be repeated by the party, clinched the crucial seat for a record third time.

A Bhojpuri singer, the BJP leader trounced fellow Purvanchali Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of 1,38,778 votes. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections and is set to repeat the feat for the third time.

Harsh Malhotra defeated AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar to win the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 93,663 votes.

Malhotra, a first-timer, was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in place of outgoing MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir had said he had requested BJP chief J P Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he could focus on his cricket commitments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj, defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti to win the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 78,370 votes.

Swaraj, a first-timer, was fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and is set to repeat the feat for the third time.

Despite this, the winning margins have notably decreased compared to the 2019 polls in all seven parliamentary constituencies, with the INDIA bloc partners, Congress and AAP, putting up a tough fight in Chandni Chowk and New Delhi constituencies.

While Millennium Post took people’s reaction, Yogesh Biduri expressed his elation, stating, “This is a very joyous day for us. BJP is set to claim all seven seats in the Capital with a significant margin. We are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the country will be realised. The people will celebrate this historic victory of PM Modi, marking his third consecutive win.”

Reflecting on the competition, a bystander outside the counting center remarked, “The positive aspect is that the INDIA alliance has put up a strong fight this time, indicating a growing understanding of the BJP’s agenda among the people. However, it is notable that the initial results favor the INDIA alliance, only to shift to the BJP towards the end, raising some doubts. It is widely expected that the BJP will emerge victorious, but their claim of surpassing 400 seats seems unlikely.” Another individual shared their perspective, expressing disappointment in the unequal treatment of citizens, stating, “When we have a head of the family, they treat all family members equally, and the people expect the same from the Prime Minister. It is disheartening to see that the PM in India has his own agenda. As Muslims, we constantly fear what might happen next. We struggle to voice our concerns. Our economic conditions have been deteriorating, and there are even threats to our lives at times. All we desire is peace in the country, regardless of who is in power; the party should treat all citizens equally.”

At the AAP’s headquarter the members took the defeat as a ray of hope watching the close fight, while at the BJP headquarters, the atmosphere was charged with fervor as supporters exuded their excitement. An auto-rickshaw driver stated, “If someone supports the BJP, I would charge them less, even for long distances, but if they support the opposition, I would ask for double the fare, if the BJP had lost.”

Meanwhile, as many as 148 out of 162 (91 per cent) candidates on Delhi’s seven seats have lost their security deposits in the Lok Sabha elections.