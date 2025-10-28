Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel jogging tracks will be redeveloped: NDMC

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote fitness and enhance public spaces, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated the redevelopment of jogging tracks at Lodhi Garden and Sanjay Jheel. The civic body aims to provide improved facilities for citizens and encourage a culture of health and wellness across the Capital.

According to NDMC officials, the project involves laying a 1.8-km synthetic track at Sanjay Jheel over the existing pucca pathway, while Lodhi Garden will receive a new 2.5-km gravel track. The redevelopment projects, estimated to cost around ₹3 crore, are part of NDMC’s broader efforts to strengthen public infrastructure and promote a greener, cleaner, and healthier Delhi.

“We are finalising the tender process, and work orders will be issued in the coming weeks,” an NDMC official said. “The projects are expected to be completed within three months of allocation.”

Officials added that the new tracks will not only improve the jogging experience but will also incorporate eco-

friendly measures.

The Lodhi Garden track, for instance, will include a sprinkler system to ensure dust control and preserve the park’s natural environment.

NDMC has reiterated its commitment to upgrading recreational spaces while maintaining the city’s heritage and ecological balance.

The civic body has been consistently working on initiatives to promote sustainable urban living under its #NDMCInAction and #GreenDelhi campaigns. With this redevelopment, NDMC hopes to encourage residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle while enjoying the city’s historic

and scenic green zones.