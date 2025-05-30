Lodhi Garden: NDMC starts work on 200-metre running track

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started construction of a 200-metre running track at Lodhi Garden to promote health and fitness among residents and visitors, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced on Thursday.

The project, set to be completed by July 10, 2025, is part of a broader effort to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. “This initiative provides a safe, comfortable space for jogging and running enthusiasts and aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Fit India and Khelo India movements,” said Chahal.

Located near Gate No. 5, the track will feature a gravel surface equipped with a sprinkler system to minimise dust and ensure quality maintenance. Chahal noted that the design is inspired by the jogging track at Siri

Fort Sports Complex and offers a softer, low-maintenance alternative to synthetic tracks.

“This is a pilot project. If successful, NDMC will replicate it in other major parks across New Delhi,” Chahal said, citing the synthetic track at Nehru Park, which demands higher upkeep.

Highlighting the importance of youth fitness, Chahal said, “A healthy and disciplined youth population is essential for national growth. Through such initiatives, we aim to make fitness a daily habit for citizens.”