Lodhi Colony: Foundation stone laid for ₹9.45 cr power network upgrade

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the electric distribution network in Lodhi Colony, an initiative aimed at strengthening and modernising the area’s power infrastructure.



The project, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), seeks to improve voltage stability, reduce outages and ensure reliable electricity supply to residents of the Lodhi Colony Government Flats. The foundation stone ceremony was held at Central Park Corner, Main Market, Lodhi Colony Road, in the presence of NDMC members Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomar, senior officials and local residents.

According to officials, the existing electrical infrastructure in the colony was designed in the 1960s when the sanctioned load for each government flat was only 1 kilowatt. Over the years, the power requirement has increased significantly to around 5–10 kilowatts per household. The outdated system has struggled to meet the growing demand, often leading to voltage fluctuations and frequent power interruptions, particularly during the summer months. To address these issues, NDMC has approved a project worth ₹9.45 crore to upgrade the distribution network. The plan includes the installation of 40 SCADA-compatible smart feeder pillars for improved monitoring and control of the power supply system.

The project also involves laying 7.5 km of low-tension 1.1 KV 400 sq. mm cables and over 20 km of LT 1.1 KV 25 sq. mm cables across the colony. In addition, a 0.5 km stretch of 11 KV cable will be laid from the 33 KV Electric Sub-Station at Aliganj (Jor Bagh) to the 11 KV ESS at Block 5, Lodhi Colony.

Officials said the initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the power distribution system while supporting the growing electricity needs of residents.