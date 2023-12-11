Local criminal arrested for plotting to kill rival

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a key member of a local criminal group on Friday, averting a potential shootout at the Dwarka Court Complex.



The police received information about the incident through an unknown source at a Special Cell Police Station.

The apprehended criminal was identified as Ankit alias Tarru (26) of Shakurpur, Delhi. According to the police, the accused was planning to eliminate rival gangster Madhesh alias Madho. The group intended to extend its dominance in the Shakurpur area.

The Special Cell, acting on intelligence, discovered that Ankit, along with associate Sagar alias Katto, was plotting to carry out the killing on Friday, inside the Dwarka Court Complex. A dedicated team of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police laid a trap near the court complex. Ankit alias Tarru was apprehended when he arrived at the location in his i10 car. Upon search, the team recovered two pistols, five live cartridges, and two knives from his possession.

The accused’s criminal history revealed a pattern of violence. He had previously been involved in the murder of Rakesh alias Bholi in 2018 and a murderous assault on Madhesh alias Madho in 2020. Despite being incarcerated, his criminal activities persisted, leading to multiple cases filed against him. The accused completed his schooling in Shakurpur and pursued Sanskrit (Hons) at Satyawati College in 2017.

The investigation unveiled a deep-seated grudge against Madhesh alias Madho, stemming from the killing of his associate Lucky. The arrested criminal faces charges in various cases, including illegal possession of firearms and involvement in serious crimes such as murder and attempted murder.