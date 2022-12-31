LLB: HC seeks DU response on plea over arbitrariness in seat allocation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi University on a plea alleging arbitrariness in the "seat pattern allocation" adopted for admission to its law course this year.



The petitioner claimed that the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, who secured more marks than the candidates figuring in the merit list of the general category, have not been moved to the general category, which is against the "basic idea of reservation" and hinders more reserved category students from taking admission.

The petitioner, who had appeared in the LLB entrance examination, contended that he was "otherwise eligible" for securing admission under reserved OBC category (OBC) but was unable to do so on account of such seat

allocation.

Justice Vikas Mahajan recently issued notice to DU on the plea and granted it time to file its response.

The court said that any admissions made after December 21 in the LL.B course under the reserved categories shall be subject to the outcome of the petition.