Live cockroach removed from man’s intestine

NEW DELHI: A live cockroach measuring 3 centimeters was successfully removed from the small intestine of a 23-year-old man at a private hospital here, officials said on Friday.

The procedure, which took 10 minutes, was carried out using advanced endoscopic techniques at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, a hospital spokesperson said. The patient experienced severe abdominal pain and difficulty digesting food, prompting Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology Shubham Vatsya to lead a medical team in performing an Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy. This procedure revealed a live cockroach lodged in the patient’s small intestine. Using a specialized endoscope with dual channels for air and suction, the team successfully extracted the insect. Vatsya warned that such cases could be life-threatening

if untreated.