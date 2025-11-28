Liquor stores to remain shut in wards for voting and counting in MCD bypolls

New Delhi: The liquor stores in the MCD wards where bypolls will be held on November 30 will remain shut around voting and counting days, officials said on Thursday. “In pursuance of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, dry days will be observed in the 12 wards where bypolls are to be held,” an excise department order said. It noted that ahead of the voting, the stores will shut at 5.30 pm on November 28, and will open at 5.30 pm on the voting day. Again, the liquor stores will be closed throughout the counting day, on December 3, it said.