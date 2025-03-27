Liquor shops witness rush as traders clear stocks before April 1 policy shift

Noida: Liquor shops in Noida are witnessing a surge in customers due to attractive discounts and offers as traders rush to clear stocks before Uttar Pradesh’s new excise policy takes effect on April 1.

Unlike previous years, the state has introduced an e-lottery system for licence allocation, allowing new entrants.

Additionally, the shift to composite shops, merging beer and IMFL sales, is prompting existing vendors to liquidate their inventory by March 31.

According to district excise officer Subodh Kumar, any remaining alcohol after March 31 will be confiscated by excise authorities.

Vendors are offering various promotions, including price reductions and special offers, though these vary across locations.

While a Sector 18 outlet offered ‘buy-one-get-one’ on whiskey specifically, few retailers focused promotions on beer.

“This is being done to clear the remaining stocks before the deadline.

“There is a target of sales we must fulfil every month. After the new policy comes into effect, the left-out stock will be seized,” said Manoj Kumar, a liquor shop owner in Noida.

As per official figures, it is estimated that Noida’s daily sales at 10,000 beer bottles, 30,000 foreign liquor bottles, and 40,000 country-made liquor bottles, generating Rs 3-4 crore daily.

They anticipate 30-40 per cent increased revenue this week due to current demand.

Under the new policy, Noida’s liquor outlets have decreased from 535 to 501, comprising 239 composite vendors, 234 country liquor shops, 27 model shops and one bhang shop.