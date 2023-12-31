Liquor sales in Delhi register 14 pc on-year growth in Dec, data shows

New Delhi:The sale of liquor in Delhi recorded a 14 per cent on-year growth in December, with 4.56 crore bottles sold in the national capital during the month.



According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops.

This year, 4,56,00,135 (4.56 crore) bottles have been sold till December 29 from 635 vends.

Department officials said with two more days to go, a significant surge in sales owing to New Year’s celebrations is expected.

According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.

On the same day last year, 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold.