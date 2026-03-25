Lights, Camera, Delhi!: CM Rekha opens International Film Festival

New Delhi: Delhi marked a major cultural milestone on Wednesday with the grand inauguration of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the government’s vision of transforming the Capital into a global film hub.



The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, was inaugurated in the presence of ministers including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, along with filmmakers, artists and dignitaries from India and abroad. The event featured a red carpet, cultural performances, gala premieres and concluded with the screening of the opening film “SIRÂT.”

Addressing the gathering, Gupta described the festival as a defining moment for Delhi’s cultural identity. “This is a historic initiative towards establishing Delhi as a global film and cultural centre,” she said, adding that the festival is “not merely about films, but a celebration of dreams, emotions and stories that connect society.”

Highlighting Delhi’s cultural legacy, she said the Capital is now “securing its place on the global film map” and will stand alongside major film hubs like Mumbai, Pune and Goa. She also underlined the government’s long-term vision to boost film tourism, create opportunities for youth and strengthen the creative economy. Initiatives such as CineXchange and Her Lens aim to support emerging and women filmmakers, positioning Delhi as a “Creative Capital.” Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra called the festival a landmark moment, stating, “The International Film Festival Delhi… represents a historic milestone in positioning Delhi’s cultural identity on the global stage.”

IFFD 2026 will showcase over 125 Indian and international films, along with masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops and cultural performances. Prominent personalities including Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Piyush Mishra are set to engage with audiences through interactive sessions. The festival schedule includes gala screenings, industry discussions on AI in filmmaking, cross-cultural cinema and independent films, along with sessions like “The Producer’s Chair” and “The Casting Eye.” A special highlight will be the screening of the restored classic Sholay, alongside international entries and regional cinema showcases.

Screenings will be held at Bharat Mandapam and multiple venues, including PVR cinemas across Delhi, with additional showcases at public spaces and special screening formats.

With a blend of cinematic heritage and modern innovation, IFFD 2026 positions Delhi as an emerging hub for global cinema, reinforcing the government’s push to integrate culture, creativity and economic growth through large-scale international events.