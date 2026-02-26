Lights, camera, Delhi

New Delhi: In a major cultural push aimed at redefining the Capital’s global identity, Delhi is set to host its first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) from March 25 to 31. Unveiling the curtain raiser and the official festival logo at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the initiative as a landmark moment that would transform the city into a global cinematic hub.



Launching the official logo of IFFD 2026 at a special ceremony, the Chief Minister called it a defining symbol of the Capital’s creative aspirations. She said the logo “clearly indicates the direction of establishing the capital as a hub of global cinema and creative industry,” adding that it gives Delhi “a new global identity.” Present at the event were Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Padma Shri Manoj Joshi, actors Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur and Divya Dutta, and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Calling the festival a turning point for Delhi’s cultural landscape, Gupta said the event would go beyond conventional screenings. “From 25 to 31 March, the National Capital will become a global hub of art and culture,” she said, adding that it marks “a historic opportunity to establish Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic centre.”

Emphasising that the festival is designed as a public celebration, she stated, “The festival is not merely a film event, but a celebration of Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage and modern outlook.” She added that the initiative would connect Delhi to “a powerful platform for international film dialogue, innovation, and creative collaboration,” while offering local filmmakers and technicians opportunities for global exposure. The week-long festival will be organised across prominent venues in New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, and will showcase more than 125 Indian and international films. According to the

Chief Minister, the initiative aligns with the Delhi Government’s Film Policy, which promotes single-window clearances and production support. “IFFD marks a decisive step towards positioning Delhi as India’s cinematic capital,” she said.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the festival is envisioned as a long-term cultural project to boost film tourism, industry collaboration and the orange economy.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said, “Delhi is emerging as a creative capital at both the national and global levels,” adding that the festival would provide “an international platform” for young talent and foster dialogue on evolving cinematic practices. Key attractions will include gala premieres, star-studded screenings, masterclasses, industry panels, and cultural evenings. Dedicated showcases for digital and emerging cinema, along with the CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo, are expected to create new avenues for networking, distribution and investment.