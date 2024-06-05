Light rains hit parts of Delhi, max temp at 43.8 degree Celsius

NEW DELHI: Light rains hit parts of the national capital on Tuesday evening, providing some relief from the scorching heat.

The weather department said thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-30 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Burari, Badili, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Delhi Cantt, Safdarjung, Vasant Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU), during the next two hours.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 43.8, 3.8 notch above the season’s average. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The weather office predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms or dust storms and heat wave conditions on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city will likely settle around 43 and 31 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 33 per cent, the meteorological department said.