Light rain likely today

New Delhi: It was a sunny Tuesday in the national Capital and the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy on Wednesday and there is a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at

66 per cent, according to the IMD data.

On Tuesday, the national Capital registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, the weather office said.

On Monday, the city registered a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.