Light rain likely on Thur, Fri due to Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi: Delhi reeled under hot weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 67 per cent.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi on Tuesday with strong surface winds during the

day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, according to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.