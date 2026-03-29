Light rain likely in Delhi on Sunday afternoon, evening: IMD

New Delhi: Very light to light rain is predicted for Delhi later in the day, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert and forecast very light to light rainfall in the national capital during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by gusty winds.

Relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 184, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.