Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 22.8 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33. 1 degrees Celsius.