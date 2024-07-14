Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

According to the department, 13.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours in NCR.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 97 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.