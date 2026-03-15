Light rain in parts of city

New Delhi: Many areas of the city witnessed light rain on Sunday morning, bringing relief from dry conditions.

Areas such as Rafi Marg, Parliament Street, Chirag Delhi, Man Singh Road, Patparganj and Peeragarhi besides parts of the NCR region witnessed rainfall during the morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that 5 mm rainfall was recorded till 8:30 am.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 notches above the season's average, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted a yellow alert for very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph for the day.

The air quality was in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 190, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.