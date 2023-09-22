Light rain in parts of city

New Delhi: Light rain occurred in parts of the national Capital on Thursday, bringing respite from the dry and hot weather in the city and adjoining areas.



According to the weather department, varied intensity scattered T-storm was developing over isolated parts of Delhi-NCR, west Utter Pradesh, south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Generally cloudy sky with very light rain or thundershowers are expected during the night.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

According to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 114. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 62 per cent, the weather department said.