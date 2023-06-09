Light rain expected in Delhi today

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness light rain and generally cloudy skies on June 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The relative humidity was 35 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 161 in the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and

400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.