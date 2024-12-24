‘Light drizzle in Noida, Gzb leads to temp drop & foggy conditions’

Noida: A light drizzle on Monday morning across Noida and Ghaziabad prompted a temperature decline with foggy conditions remained throughout the day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the influence of western disturbance activated over the mountains is evident in Noida and adjacent regions, portending light precipitation. A yellow alert has been issued for December 24 as well.

The IMD suggest that Sunshine remains unlikely in the forthcoming days and Cloudy conditions shall persist from December 25 to 27.

Noida’s maximum temperature on Monday was 23°C, with a slight decrease expected. Dense fog will persist on December 24, and between December 25 and 27, overcast skies are forecast, with temperatures rising by about 1°C. Thundershowers are expected on December 27, which should reduce smog and bring relief.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains very poor, with levels reaching 350 in some areas. Air quality is expected to improve after the rainfall, with colder temperatures and stronger winds.