‘Lifeline’ of Delhi, Metro has carried more than passengers

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) observed its 31st Foundation Day on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam. The occasion was attended by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Power, and CM Rekha Gupta was present as the Guest of Honour. Manohar Lal, in his address, highlighted the significant role that Delhi Metro plays in the daily life of the common citizens in Delhi. He emphasised that easy, reliable and safe mobility is the fundamental right of every citizen, and that urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro have become an indispensable part of urban living. Looking ahead, he underlined that by 2047, nearly 50% of India’s population will reside in urban areas, making it imperative to plan and strengthen urban mobility infrastructure today. He shared a visionary idea of adding cargo compartments to metro trains, enabling small businessmen, vendors and hawkers to seamlessly transport their goods across the city — a step that would save time, reduce energy consumption and enhance business efficiency for the urban working class.

Furthermore, Manohar Lal emphasised the need to integrate green and renewable energy solutions in metro operations, aligning with the nation’s sustainable development goals. He reiterated that metro systems will be the lifeline of every city in India, and their continued expansion and modernisation is key to building smart, inclusive and future-ready urban centres. During the programme, DMRC’s annual awards were presented to individuals and teams for their exemplary contributions to the organisation. The recognitions included: Preeti, Senior Station Controller/Train Operator, who was named the Metro Woman of the Year; *Suresh Pawar, Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor was named the Metro Man of the Year, while the Best Metro Station award was awarded to Karol Bagh Metro Station A special award was also presented to the Metro Adventure Club (MAC) team for its year long activities promoting team spirit and bonding among DMRC employees. CM Gupta also congratulated Delhi Metro on the occasion. “The place that Delhi Metro has made in the hearts of the people, it is indeed nothing less than the lifeline. There is a ‘feel good factor’ when a passenger enters the Delhi Metro. They keep it clean and they follow the rules. There has been a behavioural change,” she said.