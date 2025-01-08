Life convict who jumped parole in 2004 rape case arrested

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Jai Ram Singh (47), a life convict who absconded after being granted parole in 2021. Singh, convicted in 2004 for raping a six-year-old girl, failed to surrender after a 90-day parole, prompting police action.

A special team, led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and supervised by ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, worked for over a month to locate him. Acting on intelligence, officers apprehended Singh at a house in his Delhi village on January 6.

Singh admitted to evading arrest and had adopted a low-profile lifestyle as an e-rickshaw driver.

The Crime Branch’s efforts highlight their resolve to ensure justice in serious cases. Singh is now in custody and faces legal proceedings.