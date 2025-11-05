MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > LG to invest ₹1K crore in Noida R&D centre
Delhi

LG to invest ₹1K crore in Noida R&D centre

BY MPost5 Nov 2025 12:41 AM IST

NOIDA: LG has signed an agreement with the Noida Authority to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing a Global Research and Development Centre at its Phase-II industrial plot, officials said on Tuesday.

Spread across 21,329 square metres, the facility will focus on advanced innovation and create around 500 direct jobs. Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said the project will strengthen the region’s technology ecosystem. LG officials added that the investment reinforces Noida’s position as a hub for high-tech research.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X