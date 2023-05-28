LG inspects restoration work of St James’ Church

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday inspected the ongoing restoration of the 187-year-old St James’ Church at Kashmere Gate undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and asked for ensuring the originality of the heritage building.

Restoration of the church, also known as Skinner’s Church, began nearly six months ago and it is scheduled to complete by June 30, a

statement from the LG office said.

Taking stock of the renovation work, Saxena instructed the officials to strictly ensure that the originality of the heritage structure is retained during curation and restoration.

The church was considered to be the “official” church of the viceroy of India in Delhi before Independence, the statement said.

The LG stressed that the church building and its vicinity should be developed in such a way that it becomes a prominent landmark in the city, as it once used to be.

“DDA officials informed the LG that renovation work would be completed by June 30 and the church building will be handed over to the management body for further rededication to the people of Delhi,” it said.