LG Cup 2026 concludes at Yamuna Sports Complex

New Delhi: The LG Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday at the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Yamuna Sports Complex, bringing to a close a multi-disciplinary sports tournament that featured football, archery and shooting, and drew participation from national and international-level athletes.

The closing ceremony, at which medals were presented to the winners, was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Minister of State for Road Transport and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, DDA Vice-Chairman N. Saravana Kumar and senior DDA officials.

The football leg of the LG Cup was held from January 12 to 16 at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka’s Sector 17. Twelve teams competed across men’s and women’s categories in a knockout format. Team Young Boys emerged winners in the men’s category, while Hops FC clinched the women’s title after closely contested matches.

Archery events were organised at the Yamuna Sports Complex from January 16 to 17, with 94 archers from 13 States competing in recurve and compound categories for men and women. The field included over 10 international archers, among them Youth World Champions and World Cup finalists, underlining the high competitive standards of the tournament. Kamal Sagar (Delhi) and Srishti Jaiswal (Chandigarh) won gold in the recurve men’s and women’s events respectively, while Abhi Khatri (Delhi) and Chikitha (Telangana) topped the compound categories.

The shooting competitions were conducted from January 16 to 18 at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, featuring air rifle and air pistol events under national and ISSF formats. A total of 155 shooters participated, with Anuj Kumar Chaudhari winning the air rifle (ISSF) title and Sanvi Kansal securing gold in air pistol (ISSF). On the sidelines, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated a new café at the Yamuna Sports Complex, aimed at enhancing recreational amenities for members and residents of East Delhi.