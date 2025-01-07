LG approves regularisation of 150 un-aided schools in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved regularisation of 150 un-aided schools in unauthorised colonies, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday. The approval was given on Monday. According to the statement, these schools, where the access of roads is six metres or above, lie in areas such as Narela, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Najafgarh, Sangam Vihar, Asola, Nathupura, Deoli, Badarpur, Shyam Vihar, Bhagat Vihar, Mundka, etc. -- all unauthorised colonies. "The issue of regularisation of these schools had come up prominently in LG's 'Samvaad@RajNiwas' with principals/teachers of private schools on December 20, 2024. Saxena had then promised that he will look into the matter and very soon get it sorted," the statement said.

These schools, where thousands of students mostly belonging to economically weaker sections, study have been awaiting regularisation since as long as 2008 and facing harassment from Directorate of Education, MCD and DDA, it said. The LG, while approving the regularisation of these schools, has instructed that the same be done in confirmation with the provisions of applicable building bye-laws, statutory requirement for fire safety, structural safety/stability, etc., it stated. Saxena had earlier convened a meeting on this matter with the Chief Secretary along with officials of Education Department, MCD and DDA, wherein the hardship being faced by these schools and their students was discussed, the statement said.

It was brought to notice that these schools had been in operation prior to January 1, 2006 and had been lying in the lurch in absence of any concrete decision, it said. With LG's decision on Monday, the matter has reached a conclusion that not only will the schools be able to run legally, but also expand to the level of secondary or higher secondary, it said. Till now, students of these schools were often forced to appear for their board exams from different schools, in the process getting unnecessarily harassed and paying extra for none of their fault, it stated. It may be noted that the very existence of such private schools with thousands of students, especially in deprived areas of Delhi, is a negative statement on the claims of GNCTD with regards to their "education model" and success of government schools, the statement added.