Lesson on E-Vidhan: Delhi Assembly delegation meets Odisha Guv and CM

New Delhi: A delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, met key leaders in Odisha during a study tour aimed at enhancing legislative practices through digital and green initiatives. The team included Deputy

Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior officials, and E-Vidhan project officers.

The delegation paid courtesy visits to Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi. During the meeting with the Chief

Minister, the Delhi team was briefed on Odisha’s innovative digital attendance system, which enables MLAs to mark attendance and access proceedings through digital dashboards—contributing to a paperless Assembly.

In discussions with Speaker Surma Padhi, Gupta delved into the technical and procedural aspects of implementing the E-Vidhan system in Delhi. Padhi assured full cooperation and shared key learnings

from Odisha’s transition to digital operations. Gupta also highlighted Delhi Assembly’s renewable energy goals in his meeting with Governor Dr. Kambhampati. He

announced that Delhi’s Assembly is set to generate 550 kW of solar power, reducing its monthly electricity costs by approximately Rs 15 lakh. The Governor expressed keen interest in adopting a similar model at Odisha Raj Bhavan and praised Delhi’s integration of technology and environmental responsibility.

The three-day tour is part of broader efforts to promote inter-legislative collaboration. Insights gained from Odisha’s advancements in digital governance and sustainability

are expected to guide Delhi’s E-Vidhan rollout and green energy initiatives.