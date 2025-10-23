Less pollution this yr on Diwali despite cracker-bursting: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday countered mounting criticism over the city’s pollution levels following Diwali celebrations, asserting that data shows a decline in air pollution compared to previous years.

Speaking at a press conference, Gupta maintained that despite the use of firecrackers this Diwali, Delhi witnessed a smaller rise in air pollution levels the next day than in earlier years. “If we compare the AQI recorded after Diwali this year with the figures from previous governments, we can see a drop. The difference between the AQI on Diwali night and the following day has also reduced,” she said. “This indicates that the city’s pollution has not spiked as drastically as before. The government is making every possible effort for Delhi.”

Her statement came a day after several air quality monitoring stations recorded a sharp spike in particulate matter levels on Diwali night, with PM2.5 concentrations hitting 675 micrograms per cubic metre, the highest in four years. Despite the alarming data, Gupta insisted that broader comparisons suggest an overall improvement.

The Chief Minister added that she plans to meet a Punjab minister on Thursday to raise Delhi’s long-standing concern about crop residue burning in neighbouring states. “Parali burning remains a serious issue every winter. I will personally convey to the Punjab government how this affects Delhi’s air quality and the health of our residents,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that her government had been working proactively and “with greater alertness” to curb pollution through multiple measures, including stricter vehicular checks, smog towers, and coordination with neighbouring states. “We are not sitting idle. Every possible step is being taken, and the data reflects our commitment,” she said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also presented comparative figures, noting that the city’s Air Quality Index was 341 before Diwali and rose marginally to 356 after the festival, an increase of just 11 points. Sirsa argued that this narrow rise showed improved management despite festive activities.

He further accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of encouraging farmers to burn paddy straw during Diwali to deliberately raise pollution levels in Delhi. “Farmers are being pressured to burn stubble so that the impact is felt here,” Sirsa claimed.

Gupta reiterated that Delhi’s approach would remain data-driven and cooperative, stressing, “Our goal is not blame, but solutions for cleaner air.”