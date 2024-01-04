Leopard strays into Gurugram village

: A leopard that strayed into Narsinghpur village here on Wednesday and injured a 13-year-old boy was captured by forest department officials after seven hours of efforts, police said.

The leopard was spotted in the village around 6 am. A CCTV camera installed at a nearby building captured the feline roaming on the streets inside the village, they said.

When the leopard entered a house, the teenage boy, Prabhat, came outside and was attacked by the animal, a senior police officer said.

He got injuries on his legs and back and was rushed to civil hospital for treatment, the officer said.

The feline was captured after seven hours of effort when it entered the kitchen of a house and was trapped there by the forest official, police said.

“The team of the forest department finally caught the leopard after it was tranquilised. The injured boy was

admitted to hospital and he is out of danger,” Amit Beniwal, SHO of Kherki Daula police station, said.

A senior forest officer said that the leopard is a four-year-old male weighing over 60 kg. He will be released in Aravali after a health checkup.

A video of the leopard roaming in the village also surfaced on social media.