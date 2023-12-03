Leopard spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm

New Delhi: A leopard has been spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm area, a forest department official said on Saturday.

Two trap cages have been set up to capture the big cat, the official added.

According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams of the department have been deployed. ‘We got a call about a leopard that was spotted at night. With the help of the local police, we conducted a search at 9.30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse,’ Kumar said.

It is a full-grown leopard weighing about 80 to 90 kg, he added. The forest department has set up two trap cages and instructed people not to gather near those, a police official said.

Two video clips of the feline have surfaced on the social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumped from a wall and ran into the jungle.