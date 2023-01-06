Leopard in society: Search ops enter day 3, goats brought in as bait

New Delhi: Panic grips the Greater Noida West area as the forest department team has not been able to catch the leopard which was seen three days back in Ajnara Le Garden Society of Greater Noida West.



Officials from the district forest department said that they have intensified the search but it is still not known if the leopard has left the area or is still hiding.

Three days ago, residents of Ajnara Le garden society saw a leopard at basement while the CCTV camera also captured the moment of leopard in the society. The matter was informed to the district administration and forest department team and since then the Forest Department team is engaged in the campaign to find the leopard but the giant cat is still out of reach.

However, till now there is no report of leopard attack on any animal or person in past three days. Initially, the forest department teams placed cage in the basement with chicken and goats as bait to attract the leopard but in the morning nothing but a few stray dogs were found captured in these cages.

“More cages have been kept in the basement while the stray dogs were rescued and sent to an animal shelter. Additional forces of forest department from Meerut and Agra zone have also been kept and we are ensuring that the Leopard is rescued without causing any fatality,” Pramod Kumar Srivastava, district forest officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

The officer further said that they have urged authorities and society AOA to remain cautious to ensure safety of residents. “We have informed authorities to separate them and make appropriate safety arrangements,” Srivastava added.