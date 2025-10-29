Left Unity vows to defend inclusivity

NEW DELHI: As campaigning heats up for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, Left Unity candidates — Aditi, Gopika, Sunil and Danish — urged students to defend JNU’s legacy of inclusivity, democracy and resistance to hate politics.

Joint Secretary candidate Danish condemned what he called “attacks on Dalits and Muslims” and accused the ABVP of spreading divisive politics on campus. He alleged the outfit glorified the Ranveer Sena, responsible for massacres of Dalits in Bihar.Presidential candidate Aditi linked the campus polls to wider struggles of marginalised communities, citing rising violence against women and minorities. Reaffirming JNU’s democratic ethos, she called for safeguarding accessible, inclusive education and rejecting casteism and Islamophobia.