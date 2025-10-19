Left groups allege police brutality during JNU protest; Police says students broke barricades

New Delhi: A protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence turned tense on Saturday evening, with the organisations accusing Delhi Police of “brutal assault” while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were “brutally beaten up” and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.