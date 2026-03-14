Leaves of Delhi Police personnel cancelled amid LPG supply panic

New Delhi: Delhi Police has cancelled routine leave for its personnel with immediate effect to maintain law and order amid the LPG supply concerns triggering widespread anxiety among households and businesses.



In an order issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations), all districts and units have been directed not to grant routine leave to any personnel until further orders.

The communication, dated March 12, stated that leave will be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases and that too after due verification and approval by the competent authority. “All DCPs are requested to ensure meticulous compliance,” the order said, adding that it has the approval of the special commissioner of police (operations).

The directive comes as Delhi Police has increased vigilance across the city due to irregular LPG supplies that have led to complaints of black marketing, panic buying and crowding outside gas agencies in some areas.

Earlier, senior police officials had directed station house officers (SHOs) to prepare lists of gas agencies in their jurisdictions and deploy police personnel near them to maintain law and order and ensure smooth distribution of LPG cylinders.

Police teams, including PCR vans, motorcycle patrol units and plain-clothes personnel, have been stationed near gas agencies to deter hoarding and prevent the illegal sale of cylinders at inflated prices.

Officials said the deployment aims to ensure LPG cylinders reach consumers through proper distribution channels and prevent exploitation of the supply crunch.