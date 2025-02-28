Leaders who performed well in polls to be given organisational posts: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that only those office bearers who performed well in the Delhi elections will be entrusted with organisational responsibilities. This decision was made during a meeting at the party headquarters led by Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, which included all AAP MLAs and candidates who contested but lost the recent elections. Gopal Rai explained that the party has been working on organisational restructuring in Delhi. “We have already held three meetings with state, Assembly, and all frontal wing office bearers as part of our organisational restructuring,” he said. Rai further added that the party has been assessing the performance of individuals, with a focus on assigning responsibilities to those who contributed positively to the election campaigns. On the topic of the BJP’s governance, Gopal Rai criticised the party for its inaction, stating, “It has been 20 days since BJP formed its government in Delhi, yet not a single agenda for public welfare has been presented.” He also pointed out the unfulfilled promise of Rs 2,500 per month for women, a proposal that was supposed to be passed in BJP’s first cabinet meeting. “They promised it, but no such proposal has been passed. Even in the first assembly session, this issue was not discussed,” he remarked.