Leaders pay tribute to Charti Lal Goel, Delhi Assembly’s 1st Speaker

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Speaker Vijender Gupta, and several senior leaders on Monday paid tribute to Shri Charti Lal Goel, the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on his 98th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recalled her student days when Shri Goel presided as Speaker in 1993. Calling him a “leader whose conduct, character, and approach to public life continue to inspire generations,” she added, “In politics, one should strive to work in a way that ensures respect and honour even after one is gone. True leadership is when even the opposition speaks of you only with positivity.”

Highlighting the decline in political discourse, the Chief Minister observed, “Unfortunately, today proceedings are frequently disrupted, and dialogue is lost. Both government and opposition must communicate responsibly with the public while avoiding unparliamentary conduct.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described Goel as “a guiding light” and praised his discipline, integrity, and decision to voluntarily step away from electoral politics. “Remembering such leaders is not just a formality,” he said, “but an opportunity to renew our dedication to public service, social welfare, and participatory governance.”

Speaker Vijender Gupta underlined that Goel’s life showed “in democracy, dialogue and respect must always triumph over confrontation and mistrust.” He called Goel ji’s voluntary retirement “a shining example of integrity and discipline in public life.”

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel fondly remembered his father’s journey “from a village without electricity or water to becoming the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly,” and said his honesty earned him respect even from political rivals. The commemoration also saw senior leaders recalling Goel ji’s legacy of restraint, sacrifice, and service as a benchmark for

future generations.