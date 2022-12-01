Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP

noida: Aiming to provide better policing to people, more security to business professionals and making better arrangements for women safety, the new Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh highlighted her proprieties after taking charge on Wednesday.



She said that the Gautam Buddh Nagar district share it's boundaries with Delhi and in terms of policing, there was a need to appraise its standards accordingly.

"My effort will be to further strengthen the policing system in NCR and a benchmark is created for other commissionerates by its exemplary model" Singh told reporters during a press meet on Wednesday.

"The policing in Noida is often compared with the policing in Delhi and considering this, there is a need for us to appraise our standards. We will work to ensure security for all professionals and business class. We will also ensure crackdown on organised crime as per goverment's zero tolerance policy for crime" Singh further said.

Meanwhile, the newly constituted Ghaziabad commissionerate will soon have officials taking their charge. 2003 batch IPS officer Ajay Mishra, has been appointed as Ghaziabad police commissioner