Lawyers to cooperate with security staff in frisking in courts, HC told

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday informed the High Court it has been decided that bar association office-bearers of various courts here will not create any hindrance in security drill and will cooperate with staff.

A status report filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security (Courts), said the decision was taken at a joint meeting of all stakeholders including the members of Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Associations of courts and senior police officers from the Security Unit, District and Traffic Unit.

The high court was hearing its own suo motu case as well as a petition on the safety and security in court premises following the September 24, 2021, shootout in a courtroom in Rohini district court that killed three persons.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula perused the status report which was filed on July 11 based on the minutes of May 6 meeting and asked the police to submit a fresh report on the issue of strengthening the safety and security of court complexes here.

The bench said the fresh status report must be based upon the recommendations and the steps suggested and implemented as per the joint meeting conducted by all the stakeholders on May 6.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on

October 9.