Lawyers move Delhi HC seeking law for safe atmosphere to practice

New Delhi: In the wake of the killing of an advocate earlier this month, two lawyers have moved the Delhi High Court for directions to the Centre and the city government to enact a law for protection of legal professionals.



Lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal, in their petition, said there has been an “alarming rise” in incidents of violence inside the court premises in the city and it was “high time now” for a decision to be taken for the enactment of “Advocates Protection Act” to guarantee protection to the fraternity and help remove the fear that has been embedded in their minds.

The petitioners stated their concern about their own safety has been “aggravated by seeing the visuals and video of the cold-blooded murder of an influential and senior member of the Bar” and if “Advocates Protection Act” is not passed in Delhi, audacity of criminals to commit crimes against lawyers will increase.

Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, 53, was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka by two motorcycle-borne assailants on April 1.

“The scenario particularly post the death of Advocate Virender Narwal has created an atmosphere that does not feel favourable to practise the profession without fear and hence it impinges upon the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business to all citizens under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India and also violates Article 21 of the constitution that guarantees protection of life and personal liberty,” the petition before the court said.