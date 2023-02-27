Lawyer’s family thrashed by hotel staff in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A lawyer and his family was harassed and beaten up by the hotel staffers in Masuri area in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. Police has arrested nine persons, including the hotel owner, after registering a case against them.

According to police, a mehndi function was going on from lawyer’s family at the Grand Iris hotel when the incident took place. A video of is viral on social media and the hotel staff can been seen beating the victims badly with sticks.

The complaint read that during the function at the Grand Iris Hotel in Govindpuram in Masuri, the bride’s sister asked the staff to increase the time of the DJ music. Instead, the hotel staff started fighting, tore her saree and touched her inappropriately and also locked up the family for two hours.

While the lawyer and his elder brother are admitted to a private hospital, more than 10 persons from the bride’s side received severe injuries in the incidents. The accused also beat a 13-year-old boy with sticks, the

complaint reads.

“Around 70-80 persons including family members, relatives, neighbours reached the hotel for the mehndi function of my younger brother, whose marriage is scheduled for Sunday. It was around 12 am when DJ was stopped by the hotel staff and we requested them to continue the song. One of the staff members had used objectionable comments on us and when we opposed, they started fighting with us,” the complainant stated.

“The hotel owner and his cousin had molested the girls and we requested them to leave but they surrounded us. My brother and his friends along with other family members had tried to rescue us but the staff owner asked his staff to come with sticks and they attacked us.

“Over 20 persons were beating us and when we tried to flee from the spot but accused locked the gate of the hotel and thrashed us,” the complainant further said while adding that the accused had stolen a bag carrying

Rs 3 lakh and other valuables

items.

Ravi Kumar, DCP (Rural) said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against the hotel owner and staff members under the section of 354 (molestation), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC.

So far, we have arrested nine people in the case and the owner has been

detained.

“Initial investigation revealed that the owner was not present at the hotel when the incident took place but his son was seen in a video in which he was beating the person,”

he said.