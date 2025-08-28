Lawyers extend strike over L-G’s notification

NEW DELHI: Delhi district court lawyers will continue their strike on Thursday and Friday against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s notification allowing police to present evidence virtually from stations.

Advocates have abstained from work since August 22. The New Delhi Bar Association confirmed the extension and called for a demonstration outside LG House on Friday. Lawyers will also meet at Tis Hazari and Patiala House courts for discussions. On Wednesday, protests barred prosecutors and police from Karkardooma court premises. “The agitation will intensify until the notification is withdrawn,” said Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of Saket Court

Bar Association.