Lawyer’s car crash: 1 dead, another critical

NEW DELHI: One rickshaw puller has died and another rickshaw was critically injured after a lawyer lost control of his car and rammed over both of them near the main gate of Ramjas College in North Delhi’s Maurice Nagar.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Maurice Nagar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Govind Sarkar (45), and Ashok, both residents of Mukundpur, Delhi, and the offending car driver was identified as Virender Mehta (56), a resident of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident took place when the driver, identified as the lawyer in Delhi High Court veered off the road and hit Govind Sarkar and Ashok, who were sitting on a bench. Emergency services were promptly called, and a PCR call was received at the Maurice Nagar Police Station.

The Investigating Officer reached the scene swiftly, finding the Audi in a severely damaged state and the two men critically injured.

Both victims were immediately rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital for medical examination. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Govind Sarkar was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment.

Tragically, despite medical efforts, Govind Sarkar, a rickshaw puller by profession, succumbed to his injuries. Ashok, who is in a critical condition, is hospitalised at Hindu

Rao Hospital.

The accused driver, Virendra, is detained and undergoing a medical examination, with legal actions initiated.

The police are thoroughly examining the circumstances leading to the accident, including potential factors such as speeding or intoxication.